Family of Irish dad, 53, killed in unprovoked stabbing at Spanish bar say they're 'heartbroken' after British suspect appears in court
News

Family of Irish dad, 53, killed in unprovoked stabbing at Spanish bar say they're 'heartbroken' after British suspect appears in court

THE family of an Irishman who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack at a pub in Spain last week have said they are "heartbroken" by his loss.

Dublin dad-of-two John Pender, 53, died in the early hours of Friday morning after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in the toilets of Pogs Old Irish Rock Pub in Fuengirola, near Malaga, on the Costa Del Sol.

Leigh Anthony Gardiner, a 49-year-old British chef, was remanded in custody on Saturday as he appeared in court for the first time since his arrest on suspicion of murdering the Irish tourist.

Mr Pender had been holidaying with his wife Caroline McGuigan – founder of charity Suicide or Survive – and their two children Conor, 21, and Amy, 18, at the time of his killing.

He was a qualified acupuncturist who trained in China and was also on the board of his wife's suicide prevention charity.

Advertisement

His death notice, posted on RIP.ie over the weekend, reads: "PENDER John (tragically and suddenly while on holidays in Spain) (late of Shankill, Dublin 18, and formerly of St. Fintan’s Villas, Deansgrange) June 21st, 2019.

"Beloved husband of Caroline (McGuigan) and loving dad of Conor and Amy, son of Sean and the late Bernadette.

"He will be very sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken wife, children, dad, brother Stephen, sister Christine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

"Funeral arrangements to be finalised, please re-check RIP.IE on Tuesday June 25th, 2019."

'Immense void'

In a statement, Suicide or Survive said: "The Board of Suicide or Survive, its management and staff, and its close knit family of supporters deeply regret the loss of their beautiful friend and colleague, John Pender, husband of our founder and CEO Caroline McGuigan.

"John’s sudden and tragic death has shocked us all and the loss of his huge presence leaves an immense void in our lives.

Advertisement

"We extend our love and support to Caroline, Conor and Amy and the extended family, as they seek to come to terms with this devastating news. Ar dheis De go raibh a ainm."

Following the arrest of British expat Gardiner on Friday, a Spanish National Police spokesperson said: "National Police officers have arrested a 49-year-old British man in Malaga in the early hours of this morning over his suspected involvement in the death of an Irishman at a pub in the town.

"The victim received cuts to his neck and other parts of his body with a broken beer bottle.

"The suspect tried to flee the scene afterwards but was stopped from doing so by security staff and subsequently arrested by police in the area."

See More: Arrest, Costa Del Sol, Court, Irish Family, Irish Pub, John Pender, Murder, Stabbing, Tributes

Related

British man arrested after Irishman 'stabbed to death with broken bottle' at Irish pub in Spain
News 3 days ago

British man arrested after Irishman 'stabbed to death with broken bottle' at Irish pub in Spain

By: Aidan Lonergan

Lyra McKee murder: 46-year-old man arrested under Terrorism Act over killing of journalist in Derry
News 2 weeks ago

Lyra McKee murder: 46-year-old man arrested under Terrorism Act over killing of journalist in Derry

By: Aidan Lonergan

Joseph McCann: 'Irish' fugitive arrested over string of abductions and sex attacks across UK thanks to hero taxi driver
News 1 month ago

Joseph McCann: 'Irish' fugitive arrested over string of abductions and sex attacks across UK thanks to hero taxi driver

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Roy Keane quits role as Nottingham Forest assistant manager
News 23 hours ago

Roy Keane quits role as Nottingham Forest assistant manager

By: Harry Brent

Irish American police woman shot and killed after responding to domestic disturbance call
News 2 days ago

Irish American police woman shot and killed after responding to domestic disturbance call

By: Harry Brent

Trump says he was prepared to launch strike against Iran but backed down at the last minute after discovering how many people would die
News 2 days ago

Trump says he was prepared to launch strike against Iran but backed down at the last minute after discovering how many people would die

By: Harry Brent

Iron will: ECL Civil Engineering win dramatic soccer final as battle of the contractors hots up in The Iron Games
Sport 2 days ago

Iron will: ECL Civil Engineering win dramatic soccer final as battle of the contractors hots up in The Iron Games

By: The Irish Post

Twenty-five years ago Ray Houghton’s goal against Italy shook the Irish nation
Sport 2 days ago

Twenty-five years ago Ray Houghton’s goal against Italy shook the Irish nation

By: Harry Brent