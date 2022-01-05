Family pay tribute after 'loving' grandmother killed in Christmas Day collision

THE family of a grandmother who was killed in a car accident on Christmas Day have paid tribute to her this week.

Lillian Conroy was crossing the road at around 7pm on December 25 when she collapsed.

The 81-year-old was then tragically hit by a car.

The incident happened on Newbrook Road near the junction with Manchester Road, in Greater Manchester.

A man in his 60s was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police today, Lillian's family said: "Our Mum Lillian was tragically taken from us on Christmas Day.

"She was a mother, sister, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, aunty, sister in law and a friend to many.”

They added: "Our family will never come to terms with our loss, Mum was a kind lady who loved her family and liked nothing more than having us all around her.

"We take some comfort from knowing that she is now resting in peace with our dad who she missed dearly following his death seven years ago.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped her, it gives our family a lot of comfort to know there were such lovely people with her, we are very grateful to you all for everything you did and all the caring and kindness you showed to our Mum."