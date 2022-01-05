Family pay tribute after 'loving' grandmother killed in Christmas Day collision
News

Family pay tribute after 'loving' grandmother killed in Christmas Day collision

Lillian Conroy was killed on Christmas Day

THE family of a grandmother who was killed in a car accident on Christmas Day have paid tribute to her this week.

Lillian Conroy was crossing the road at around 7pm on December 25 when she collapsed.

The 81-year-old was then tragically hit by a car.

The incident happened on Newbrook Road near the junction with Manchester Road, in Greater Manchester.

A man in his 60s was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police today, Lillian's family said: "Our Mum Lillian was tragically taken from us on Christmas Day.

"She was a mother, sister, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, aunty, sister in law and a friend to many.”

They added: "Our family will never come to terms with our loss, Mum was a kind lady who loved her family and liked nothing more than having us all around her.

"We take some comfort from knowing that she is now resting in peace with our dad who she missed dearly following his death seven years ago.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped her, it gives our family a lot of comfort to know there were such lovely people with her, we are very grateful to you all for everything you did and all the caring and kindness you showed to our Mum."

See More: Lillian Conroy, Manchester

Related

IRELAND'S PRIDE: WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan receives presidential award for leading global Covid-19 battle
News 2 hours ago

IRELAND'S PRIDE: WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan receives presidential award for leading global Covid-19 battle

By: Fiona Audley

'GET JABBED': Campaign launched as research shows low vaccine take-up among Irish in Britain
News 10 hours ago

'GET JABBED': Campaign launched as research shows low vaccine take-up among Irish in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

7 essential Irish New Year traditions
News 12 hours ago

7 essential Irish New Year traditions

By: Irish Post

Latest

Rotherham staff go nuts for Irish U21 JJ Kayode's first goal
Sport 7 hours ago

Rotherham staff go nuts for Irish U21 JJ Kayode's first goal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Unbeaten Honeysuckle is on course for an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick
Sport 7 hours ago

Unbeaten Honeysuckle is on course for an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish government and IRFU in talks over crowd restrictions ahead of Six Nations
Sport 8 hours ago

Irish government and IRFU in talks over crowd restrictions ahead of Six Nations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Six Nations games could take place behind closed doors again this year
Sport 11 hours ago

Six Nations games could take place behind closed doors again this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Liverpool's Pep Lijnders tests postive for covid-19 on eve of Arsenal game
Sport 12 hours ago

Liverpool's Pep Lijnders tests postive for covid-19 on eve of Arsenal game

By: Conor O'Donoghue