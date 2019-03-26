Father of toddler seriously hurt in hit-and-run appeals for help in hunt for driver
Father of toddler seriously hurt in hit-and-run appeals for help in hunt for driver

THE FATHER of a small child who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident has appealed for help in apprehending the motorist who fled the scene.

Paul Higgins’ son, Zac, incurred serious injuries after running out onto the road while playing with a ball on near Castle Meadows on the Skehard Road in Mahon over in Cork city. The incident took place around 4pm on Monday, March 25th and involved a blue Mazda 6 which immediately left the scene.

An ambulance took Zac to Temple Street Hospital where he remains in an induced coma with his dad, Paul and wife Aishling Sexton both at his bedside.

Writing on Facebook, Paul expressed his thanks to the paremedics and neighbours who “went above and beyond” to help Zac, who is making good progress.

"I would like to thank everyone who sent well wishes today. After the longest four hours in the CUH our little warrior hit the road to Dublin by ambulance.

“He will love that when he wakes to hear it. He arrived at Temple Street Hospital straight for CT scan which showed good results so far.

"To see your child that way is the worst feeling I ever had in my life today. Special thanks to all our friends in Castlemeadows who went above and beyond."

Paul also urged anyone with information that could assist the Gardai in tracking down the driver of the blue Mazda 6 to “please contact guards ASAP” .

Gardai investigating the hit-and-run have recovered a car believed to be the Mazda involved in the incident.

It was found around a kilometre from where Zac was hit.

"No arrests have been made and investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information," a statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station 021 4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

