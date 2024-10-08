Five arrests after gardaí assaulted in public order incident

FIVE men have been arrested following a disturbance in Co. Donegal which saw gardaí assaulted.

Officers were called to a disturbance in Quay Street at around 2am Sunday morning, October 6.

When they arrived and attempted to deal with the incident they were assaulted, the force confirmed in a statement.

“A number of additional Garda units arrived to the scene to provide assistance,” they confirmed.

“Incapacitant spray was used as part of an escalated response to the public order incidents,” they added.

Five adult men, aged between their late teens and early 20s, were arrested and later charged.

All five are due to appear before Donegal District Court on November 6, 2024.

The Gardaí assaulted during the incident remained on duty until 7am on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Donegal Town Garda Station 074 9740 190.