Funeral details confirmed for pensioner who died following Co. Tyrone collision

A PENSIONER who was involved in a collision in in Co. Tyrone earlier this month has since died of his injuries.

Brendan Conlan was involved in a two-vehicle incident on the Tamlaght Road just outside of Coagh at around 4.30pm on October 20.

“A grey coloured Peugeot 208, which was driven by Brendan, was involved in a collision with a red coloured Volkswagen Caddy,” Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said.

“The driver of the Volkswagen Caddy, a man aged in his 40’s, was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries,” she added.

“Brendan was also taken to hospital for treatment but has since sadly passed away from his injuries.”

In a statement Mr Conlan’s family confirmed the 83-year-old, from Cookstown, had died “tragically as a result of a road traffic accident”.

His funeral will take place tomorrow (October 30) at The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown at 11am.

The PSNI have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage,” Insp Adair said.

“It is believed that a transit-style van was at or near the scene of the collision and officers would ask the driver of this vehicle to come forward,” she added.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 1191 20/10/24, or you can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."