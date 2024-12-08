Gardaí appeal for help in finding man missing from Co. Waterford

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Waterford.

Mark Myler, 38, was reported missing from his home in Waterford City on Saturday morning, December 7.

He was last seen in the John's Street area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday, December 4.

Mr Myler is described as being approximately 6' 2" in height, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue padded jacket with blue jeans.

Gardaí and Mr Myler's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.