Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager
News

GARDAI have admitted they are "concerned for the welfare" of a missing teenager from Dublin and have made a public appeal for information regarding her whereabouts.

17-year-old Evelina Ioana Butnaru was last seen in Inchicore Dublin 8 on Tuesday, and her family are now seriously worried about her wellbeing.

Evelina is described as approximately 5 foot 6 inches.

Credit: Gardai

She has a slight build, dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black leggings and a black jumper.

Anyone who has seen Evelina or who has information that can assist in locating her is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

