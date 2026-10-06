Gardaí issue fresh witness appeal in investigation into Yves Sakila’s death

A WITNESS appeal has been issued by detectives investigating the death of a Congolese man in Dublin earlier this year.

Yves Sakila was pronounced dead in hospital after he was detained over the alleged shoplifting of a bottle of perfume at the Arnotts department store in Dublin’s Henry Street.

The 35-year-old’s death on May 15 sparked protests after footage of the incident was shared online.

This week Gardai confirmed they have received a completed postmortem report on his death but they are not releasing the results for “operational reasons”.

They added that a man and a woman were knocked over during the incident and they are now attempting to make contact with the woman.

“An Garda Siochana has yet to speak to the female that was knocked to the ground,” they said in a statement.

“The female is described as a white female, dark hair, in her late teens to early twenties, wearing a khaki-coloured waist length coat, black crop t-shirt, blue jeans cut at the knees and black Adidas runners,” they added.

“After being knocked to the ground she got up herself and stayed around for a few minutes before making her way to O’Connell Street,” they explained.

“An Garda Siochana are interested in speaking with this female as part of this investigation and she is asked to contact the Garda investigation team.”

The police force has also urged anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

“Investigating Gardai believe there are also still other persons who were in the area at the time who have not come forwarded to speak with the investigating team,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.”

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