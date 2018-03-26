Gardaí seize electronic devices in crackdown on suspected paedophile ring in Ireland

GARDA technical experts are currently analysing a number of devices seized from homes across the Midwest as part of an investigation into a suspected paedophile ring.

Phones, digital cameras, tablets and computers were taken from the homes of several of those arrested as part of the probe into the abuse and sexual exploitation of children in the region.

Gardai are being supported by Ireland’s child protection agency, Tusla, as well as UK child protection experts after the potential scale of the investigation grew.

According to Ralph Riegel for the Irish Independent, a source close to the investigation said the suspected abuse was on such a large scale that it was tantamount to “torture”.

Eleven people, including five men and six women, were arrested but subsequently released without charge.

Further arrests are anticipated as the inquiry escalates.

Both Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone have been personally briefed, which further exemplifies the seriousness of the situation.

Ongoing technical investigations have obtained evidence from children at the centre of the inquiry.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also been briefed on the details of the investigation.