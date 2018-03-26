Gardaí seize electronic devices in crackdown on suspected paedophile ring in Ireland
News

Gardaí seize electronic devices in crackdown on suspected paedophile ring in Ireland

GARDA technical experts are currently analysing a number of devices seized from homes across the Midwest as part of an investigation into a suspected paedophile ring.

Phones, digital cameras, tablets and computers were taken from the homes of several of those arrested as part of the probe into the abuse and sexual exploitation of children in the region.

Gardai are being supported by Ireland’s child protection agency, Tusla, as well as UK child protection experts after the potential scale of the investigation grew.

According to Ralph Riegel for the Irish Independent, a source close to the investigation said the suspected abuse was on such a large scale that it was tantamount to “torture”.

Eleven people, including five men and six women, were arrested but subsequently released without charge.

Advertisement

Further arrests are anticipated as the inquiry escalates.

Both Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone have been personally briefed, which further exemplifies the seriousness of the situation.

Ongoing technical investigations have obtained evidence from children at the centre of the inquiry.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also been briefed on the details of the investigation.

See More: Crime, Ireland

Related

Irish gangster's brother injured in balcony plunge fleeing two 'hitmen'
News 1 hour ago

Irish gangster's brother injured in balcony plunge fleeing two 'hitmen'

By: Ryan Price

Irishman found guilty of murdering his six-month-old baby son has been sentenced
News 1 day ago

Irishman found guilty of murdering his six-month-old baby son has been sentenced

By: Rebecca Keane

Memorial Service held in London for IRA killer turned informer Seán O’Callaghan
News 4 days ago

Memorial Service held in London for IRA killer turned informer Seán O’Callaghan

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Irish mother's emotional appeal as search for missing daughter, 14, enters eighth day
News 12 hours ago

Irish mother's emotional appeal as search for missing daughter, 14, enters eighth day

By: Irish Post

Girl seriously injured after car deliberately drives into group of children
News 13 hours ago

Girl seriously injured after car deliberately drives into group of children

By: Irish Post

Man attacked and robbed of charity collection bucket by passing car in Irish border town
News 14 hours ago

Man attacked and robbed of charity collection bucket by passing car in Irish border town

By: Irish Post

ITV respond to report Ant and Dec will be replaced on I'm A Celeb
Entertainment 18 hours ago

ITV respond to report Ant and Dec will be replaced on I'm A Celeb

By: Irish Post

Massive blaze engulfs primary school as firefighters continue to extinguish fire pockets
News 18 hours ago

Massive blaze engulfs primary school as firefighters continue to extinguish fire pockets

By: Irish Post