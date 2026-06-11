Government approves legislation to establish domestic violence register in Ireland

THE Government has approved legislation to establish a domestic violence register in Ireland.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan secured approval this week to publish the proposed legislation, known as ‘Jennie’s Law’, which will see those convicted of domestic violence offences against a partner or former partner to be included on a public register.

It is named in memory of Jennifer Poole, who was murdered by her ex-partner, Gavin Murphy, in 2021.

Unaware of his violent past, Ms Poole was stabbed to death by Murphy in her home in Finglas. He was later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

“If a person is convicted of a serious criminal offence before the courts, that is a public conviction and the public are entitled to know about that conviction,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“Jennie's Law, named in honour of Jennifer Poole, who was murdered by her ex-partner in 2021, will be a new law that allows those convicted of domestic violence against a partner or former partner, to be included on a public Register of Judgements,” he added.

“This register will assist people who are in a relationship or considering a relationship with a person to ascertain whether they have a history of serious domestic violence convictions.”

Once passed the proposed Domestic Violence (Judgments) Register Bill 2026 will allow the Register of Judgments to be set up, “ensuring that relevant convictions for serious domestic violence offences are made public as part of the conviction process,” a spokesperson for Minister O’Callaghan’s department explained.

“The Register will be hosted on the website of the Courts Service, and victims will be required to provide consent before the convicted person can be named on the public register,” they added.

Minister O’Callaghan explained that “a register alone is not a solution”.

“This measure is one part of our broader, comprehensive strategy to protect victims of domestic violence and reduce reoffending,” he said.

“I want to commend the Poole family, and in particular Jason Poole, for the hard work and campaigning they have done to bring this legislation about,” he added.

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