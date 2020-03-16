GUINNESS FATHER Ted and Terry Wogan have been voted the best things ever to come out of Ireland.
A poll asked 2,000 adults to rate a comprehensive list of people, products and traditions that Ireland has shared with the world.
Liam Neeson, Riverdance and St. Patrick’s Day also made the top 10.
Hit sitcom Mrs. Brown’s Boys placed 15th on the list, with boy band Westlife and actor Cillian Murphy also appearing in the final 50.
A spokesperson for Lottoland, which commissioned the study ahead of St Patrick’s Day, said: “There is much about Ireland that can and should be celebrated.
Advertisement
“It’s a great time of year to think about all the amazing things to have originated in Ireland, as we approach St. Patrick’s Day.
“The worlds of literature, art, music and comedy wouldn’t be the same, if it weren’t for the involvement of those from Ireland – and Northern Ireland.”
Irish mythology – including four leaf clovers and pots of gold at the end of rainbows – came sixth on the list of why people love Ireland.
Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan was 19th in the list, with Gaelic names like Saoirse and Niamh also appearing.
The study also found 54 per cent of UK adults think the rugged green landscapes are the best thing about the country.
Another 48 per cent selected the famous lilting accent as their favourite part of the region.
Advertisement
One in five even said they’d like to give up their current homeland and go live in Ireland if they had the chance.
Just under three in 10 respondents admit that a lot of the things they do, watch and listen to are influenced by Irish culture.
One in 10 also celebrate St. Patrick’s Day every year without fail, while a fifth are happy to go out occasionally.
To mark the occasion, 55 per cent will head to the pub for a Guinness, while one in three will wear something green.
A quarter will also attempt to harness ‘the luck of the Irish’ and buy a lottery ticket.
Half of the population have attempted to emulate the famous Irish accent, according to the OnePoll.com research.
One in 20 also confess they find it almost impossible, when meeting an Irish person, not to immediately talk to them in an Irish accent.
Advertisement
Lottoland’s spokesperson added: “We have a lot to thank the Irish culture for, not least the excuse to celebrate St Patrick’s Day every year.
“It’s great to see that so many Brits will be celebrating all things Ireland this year, and those who want to harness the luck of the Irish might also want to take a chance on the Irish lotto, one lucky Brit did and won £5 million.”
For more information on the Irish lotto, visit https://www.lottoland.co.uk/
THE TOP 50 IRISH OR NORTHERN IRISH EXPORTS
1. Guinness
2. Father Ted
3. Terry Wogan
4. The accent
5. George Best
6. Irish mythology (four leaf clovers, pots of gold at the end of rainbows etc.)
7. Oscar Wilde
8. Liam Neeson
9. Riverdance
10. St Patrick's Day
11. U2
12. Graham Norton
13. Primark/Penneys
14. The Titanic
15. Mrs Brown's Boys
16. Irish Stew
17. The Pogues
18. The Corrs
19. Pierce Brosnan
20. Westlife
21. Dara O'Briain
22. Enya
23. Boyzone
24. Cillian Murphy
25. The ejector seat
26. Sinead O'Connor
27. Colin Farrell
28. Michael Flatley
29. The names, like Saoirse and Niamh
30. Bob Geldof
31. Ryanair
32. Roy Keane
33. James Joyce
34. Submarines
35. Tayto crisps
36. Jameson
37. Michael Fassbender
38. Chris O'Dowd
39. Louis Walsh
40. Saoirse Ronan
41. B*witched
42. Tiger Roll (Grand National winner)
43. Brian O'Driscoll
44. The Fields of Athenry song
45. The DeLorean Motor Company
46. Conor McGregor
47. Niall Horan
48. Ruby Walsh
49. Dylan Moran
50. Laura Whitmore