Gun smuggler who admitted inciting racial hatred jailed for seven years

A MAN who admitted smuggling a gun into Britain from South Africa has been jailed for over seven years.

Alan Madden was sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court for a series of terrorism and firearms offences.

The 65-year-old, of Boundary Road, in Wirral, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, possession of 384 rounds of both 9mm hollow point and 9mm Kurz ammunition and possession of offensive weapons - namely nun chucks and a flick knife.

He was jailed for seven years and six months after the court heard that the items were found following a search of his property by officers the Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) unit in September 2022.

Madden was arrested by CTPNW officers, assisted by Merseyside Police, and later admitted the gun and ammunition belonged to him.

He told officers he had purchased both legally in South Africa and smuggled them into the UK.

Madden further admitted that he knew it was illegal to smuggle the gun into the UK and he knowingly concealed it.

At a later hearing in April of this year, he also pleaded guilty to disseminating terrorist publications and went on to plead guilty to three counts of inciting racial hatred.

Following today’s sentencing, Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks, Head of Investigations for CTPNW, said: “Madden had in his possession a 9mm hand gun and significant quantities of ammunition which is a concern to law enforcement and the communities of Merseyside.

“He also admitted inciting racial hatred and holding extremist views which presented him as a threat to wider society.

“The gun and ammunition have now been taken out of circulation and will be destroyed."

Detective Inspector John Mullen, of Merseyside Police, added: “By working with Counter Terrorism Police North West a dangerous weapon that could have endangered the lives of others were taken off our streets.

“We simply will not stand by and allow people to possess guns and threaten the safety of themselves and others.

“We are committed to removing all dangerous weapons from our streets and putting the people prepared to carry them before the courts.”

He added: “We carry out regular stop searches and warrants like this to locate any weapons and ensure those who store, carry and use them are brought to justice.

“If you have any information about anyone carrying or using a dangerous weapon in your area please don’t hesitate to contact us.

"We are also committed to rooting out those who would incite hatred or hold extremist views. I would urge anyone who has information that could help police to tackle the terrorist threat to report it immediately.

"We act on every piece of information given to us by members of the public and are committed to keeping you safe."