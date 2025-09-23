Gunshot fired through living room window while residents slept inside

A GUNSHOT was fired through the window of a home in Co. Derry while two people were asleep inside.

PSNI officers were called to the incident at a house in the Josephine Avenue area of Limavady in the early hours of yesterday morning (September 22).

“At around 2.50am, it was reported that the female householder had heard a loud bang,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“She had been asleep upstairs and another person was in a neighbouring bedroom,’ they added.

“It is believed a shot was fired into the living room, leaving damage to the window, no one was injured.”

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in this area of Limavady at the time and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage, that could help with our investigation to get in touch,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 108 22/09/25 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.go.uk."