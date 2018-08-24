Homeless mother who slept in Garda station with her seven children to move into new home today

A HOMELESS mother-of-seven who had to sleep in a Garda station a few weeks ago will move into a new home today.

Margaret Cash will move into a new home in north Dublin today after she had to leave her temporary accommodation in the city.

The 28-year-old and her six sons — aged between one and 11 — had to sleep on hard chairs at Tallaght garda station in Dublin earlier this month after emergency homeless services were unable to find beds for them.

An image emerged online which sparked a debate about homeless services in the country and the government’s handling of the problem.

Margaret’s seventh child, nine-year-old Rebecca, was staying with a family friend after recently being released from Tallaght Hospital.

The young mother recently moved into a three-bed flat on Parnell Street, in Dublin's inner city.

Writing on Facebook, Margaret said: “The landlord needs the apartment back because he has it let from the 2nd of September.

“The council got my hopes up they said it was long-term on a month-to-month basis.

“No such thing, what do I tell my kids? I really can’t cope with this, feel heartbroken.”

Dublin City Council later confirmed that there had been a blunder over the apartment booking.

The Cash family, who are from Tallaght, will now be shifted to the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

A spokesperson for the council said it was a "genuine mix up" as they thought the apartment would be available for longer.

South Dublin County Council will now work towards securing Ms Cash a more permanent home.