‘Incredibly sad’: Teenage quad biker dies in hospital following horror collision

A 14-YEAR-OLD who was involved in a collision while riding a quad bike has died in hospital from his injuries.

PSNI officers have confirmed the ‘incredibly sad’ development and named the teenager as Isaac Roxborough.

The teenager was taken to hospital following the single-vehicle collision, which occurred in the Ballygudden Road area of Eglington in Derry at around 11.30am on Tuesday, June 25.

It was confirmed last night that the boy, from Burnfoot in Dungiven, died in hospital yesterday from injuries sustained in the collision.

"Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time, Isaac was just 14 years old,” Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

Officers investigating the incident have called on witnesses to come forward.

"A meticulous investigation to establish the circumstances is underway,” Insp Adair said.

“We would ask anyone who noticed the red Honda quad on the Ballygudden Road on Tuesday morning, June 25, shortly before 11.30am, or who witnessed the collision to contact us on 101 quoting 675 25/06/24 with any information or dash-cam footage," she added.