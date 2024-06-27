‘Incredibly sad’: Teenage quad biker dies in hospital following horror collision
News

‘Incredibly sad’: Teenage quad biker dies in hospital following horror collision

A 14-YEAR-OLD who was involved in a collision while riding a quad bike has died in hospital from his injuries.

PSNI officers have confirmed the ‘incredibly sad’ development and named the teenager as Isaac Roxborough.

The teenager was taken to hospital following the single-vehicle collision, which occurred in the Ballygudden Road area of Eglington in Derry at around 11.30am on Tuesday, June 25.

It was confirmed last night that the boy, from Burnfoot in Dungiven, died in hospital yesterday from injuries sustained in the collision.

Isaac Roxborough has died from his injuries

"Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time, Isaac was just 14 years old,” Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

Officers investigating the incident have called on witnesses to come forward.

"A meticulous investigation to establish the circumstances is underway,” Insp Adair said.

“We would ask anyone who noticed the red Honda quad on the Ballygudden Road on Tuesday morning, June 25, shortly before 11.30am, or who witnessed the collision to contact us on 101 quoting 675 25/06/24 with any information or dash-cam footage," she added.

See More: Isaac Roxborough

Related

Family’s emotional tribute as Tommie Gorman funeral details confirmed
News 6 minutes ago

Family’s emotional tribute as Tommie Gorman funeral details confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

Jack Chambers ‘honoured’ to be signed in as Ireland’s new finance minister
News 2 hours ago

Jack Chambers ‘honoured’ to be signed in as Ireland’s new finance minister

By: Fiona Audley

Historic legislation on assisted human reproduction passes in Ireland
News 3 hours ago

Historic legislation on assisted human reproduction passes in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Chris Kamara leads tributes to legendary GAA figure Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh
News 1 day ago

Chris Kamara leads tributes to legendary GAA figure Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ten Minutes with Cork singer Áine Duffy
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with Cork singer Áine Duffy

By: Irish Post

Blackmailer jailed over ‘distressing ordeal’ which left victim in fear for his safety
News 1 day ago

Blackmailer jailed over ‘distressing ordeal’ which left victim in fear for his safety

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland’s ageing population presents economic burden for years ahead
News 1 day ago

Ireland’s ageing population presents economic burden for years ahead

By: Fiona Audley

Concrete firm fined for ‘severe’ pollution of large section of river
News 1 day ago

Concrete firm fined for ‘severe’ pollution of large section of river

By: Fiona Audley