Investigation launched after gunshots fired from moving car in Limerick

AN investigation has been launched after gunshots were fired from a moving car in Limerick last night.

Gardaí confirm they are investigating “all the circumstances” in relation to the incident, which saw a gun fired from a car on the N20 between Charleville and O'Rourke's Cross at around 7.20pm last night (August 28).

“At approximately 7.20pm on the N20 between Charleville and O'Rourke's Cross, Co. Limerick two vehicles were travelling in the direction of O'Rourke's Cross from Charleville when a firearm was discharged from one of the vehicles in the direction of the second vehicle,” the police force confirmed in a statement today

“Gardaí have received no reports of any persons injured, at this time,” they added.

Investigations are underway at Bruff Garda Station and Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

“Any persons travelling between Charleville and O'Rourke's Cross, Co. Limerick between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday 28th August 2024 are asked to come forward,” they state.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area at these times are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.