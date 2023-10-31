Investigation launched after man threatens and assaults resident during violent burglary

POLICE are investigating after a violent burglary was carried out in broad daylight in Belfast.

A man threatened and assaulted the resident of the property, which is located in north Belfast, after gaining access by smashing a window.

PSNI Detectives from Musgrave CID are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, which happened at around 4.20pm on October 29 to come forward.

“The man threatened the resident before assaulting them,“ they state.

“He also caused damage to the property by smashing a window and causing damage to the interior.”

They added: “Officers attended and a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and common assault.”

The man remains in police custody.

“This was a particularly violent incident and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information or footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1354 of 29/10/23,” the PSNI added.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.