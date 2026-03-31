Ireland urges Israel ‘not to implement’ new death penalty law

ISRAEL has passed a law which reinstates the death penalty as a punishment for terrorists.

The controversial legislation, which has raised fears for the Palestinian prisoners currently being held by the state, was passed last night following a vote at the Knesset, Israel’s house of representatives.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted in favour of the legislation along with sixty-one other politicians.

Only 48 members voted against the bill, which was first proposed in January by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Under the legislation those convicted of terrorism offences must be executed within 90 days of their sentencing.

Ireland is among a host of global states which have condemned the legislation.

In a statement made last night Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee urged Israel “not to implement” the law.

“Ireland condemns the law passed by the Israeli parliament to expand the scope of the death penalty and revive its implementation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory,” she said.

“The right to life is a fundamental human right and Ireland is consistently and strongly opposed to the use of the death penalty in all cases and in all circumstances.”

She added: “I am particularly concerned about the de facto discriminatory nature of the Bill as it relates to Palestinians.

“Ireland urges the Israeli government and parliament to not implement this law.”

State leaders in Australia, France, Germany, Italy and the UK have also voiced their concerns over the legislation.

In a joint statement issued over the weekend, they confirmed: “We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, express our deep concern about a bill that would significantly expand the possibilities to impose the death penalty in Israel and that could be voted into law next week.

“We are particularly worried about the de facto discriminatory character of the bill.

“The adoption of this bill would risk undermining Israel’s commitments with regards to democratic principles.”

They added: “The death penalty is an inhumane and degrading form of punishment without any deterring effect.

“This is why we oppose the death penalty, whatever the circumstances around the world. The rejection of the death penalty is a fundamental value that unites us.

“We urge the Israeli decision makers in Knesset and Government to abandon these plans.”