Sinn Féin MLA slams 'horrifying' Israeli legislation to allow death penalty for Palestinian prisoners

A SINN FÉIN politician has described Israeli legislation that will allow Palestinian prisoners to be sentenced to death as 'horrifying'.

Pat Sheehan, MLA for West Belfast, was speaking after the Bill was advanced by the Knesset's National Security Committee this week.

The legislation, which would see Palestinians who are convicted of terrorism offences executed within 90 days of sentencing, faces its final two readings next week.

Speaking on Saturday, Sheehan said the proposed Israeli legislation was 'the latest terrifying atrocity set to be inflicted by the Israeli regime on the Palestinian people'.

"This is in addition to the systematic genocide, detention, occupation, discrimination, collective punishment and apartheid practices waged against Palestinians every day," he continued.

"There are currently 9,500 Palestinians held in Israeli custody — 3,400 administrative detainees, 350 children, 73 female prisoners and 10 Palestinian MPs.

"Palestinian hostages and prisoners are routinely tortured, sexually abused and prevented from accessing basic medical and sanitary treatment in horrendous conditions.

"The prospect of the Israeli regime executing Palestinian prisoners is discriminatory, illegal under international law, abhorrent and sets a horrifying precedent."

The controversial proposals would see those sentenced to death held in a separate facility where they are not allowed visits, except from authorised personnel.

There will be no avenues of appeal and legal consultations will only be permitted via video-link.

'Severe moral flaws'

The legislation has been introduced by the Otzma Yehudit party whose leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is Israel's Minister for National Security within the coalition government.

Knesset member Rabbi Gila Kariv of the Democrats party led parliamentary opposition to the Bill, saying that it could ultimately lead to further attacks on Israel.

"The government and the coalition have tied themselves to the crude, immoral and irresponsible election campaign of Itamar Ben Gvir," he said.

"This is an extreme piece of legislation unlike any in democratic countries in the world, with severe moral flaws and serious security implications.

"The public needs to know that the same party that opposed all agreements to release the hostages and preferred to abandon Israeli citizens to their deaths is now forcing the coalition to pass a law which would tie the government's hands in future hostage-release deals."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the EU said the passing of the legislation would signal 'a grave step backward'.

"The Death Penalty Bill approved by the security committee of the Israeli Parliament is deeply concerning," said Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"The European Union opposes capital punishment in all cases and under all circumstances.

"The death penalty is a violation of the right to life and cannot be executed without violation of the absolute right to be free from torture and other ill-treatment.

"Capital punishment also has no proven deterrent effect and renders any judicial errors irreversible.

"Israel has long upheld a de facto moratorium on both executions and capital punishment sentencing, thereby leading by example in the region despite a complex security environment.

"Approving this bill would represent a grave step backward from this important practice and from positions Israel has itself expressed in the past.

"The EU encourages Israel to abide by its previous principled position, with its obligations under international law, as well as its commitment to democratic principles, as reflected also in the provisions of the EU-Israel Association Agreement."

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