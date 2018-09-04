Irish teen suffers ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ after being sprayed with unknown substance

A TEENAGER suffered ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ after he was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance during a dispute.

The 16-year-old, who the Irish Sun reports is Irish, was injured during an incident involving another male at Cribbs Causeway near Bristol last Saturday.

The attack happened close to the Pizza Express restaurant off Merlin Road, at about 8.45pm.

The victim was taken to hospital, where his injuries are described as potentially life-changing but not life-threatening.

Corrosive

Advertisement

DI Richard Marsh said the serious injuries may be permanent and has appealed for witnesses.

“This is a very concerning incident in which a bottle containing an unknown substance, possibly a type of corrosive, has been sprayed into the face of a teenage boy,” he said.

“The victim is being looked after in hospital by medical experts but has some serious injuries which may be permanent.

“There would have been many people around the Pizza Express restaurant and neighbouring venues who would have seen or heard what happened and we’d ask them to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Warning

He added: “We’d also like to advise the public the bottle used in the incident hasn’t been located so if anyone finds a discarded bottle containing liquid in the immediate area, we’d ask them not to pick it up, but please alert one of the police officers at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 5218196394 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.