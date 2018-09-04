Irish teen suffers ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ after being sprayed with unknown substance
News

Irish teen suffers ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ after being sprayed with unknown substance

A TEENAGER suffered ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ after he was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance during a dispute.

The 16-year-old, who the Irish Sun reports is Irish, was injured during an incident involving another male at Cribbs Causeway near Bristol last Saturday.

The attack happened close to the Pizza Express restaurant off Merlin Road, at about 8.45pm.

The victim was taken to hospital, where his injuries are described as potentially life-changing but not life-threatening.

Corrosive

Advertisement

DI Richard Marsh said the serious injuries may be permanent and has appealed for witnesses.

“This is a very concerning incident in which a bottle containing an unknown substance, possibly a type of corrosive, has been sprayed into the face of a teenage boy,” he said.

“The victim is being looked after in hospital by medical experts but has some serious injuries which may be permanent.

“There would have been many people around the Pizza Express restaurant and neighbouring venues who would have seen or heard what happened and we’d ask them to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Warning

He added: “We’d also like to advise the public the bottle used in the incident hasn’t been located so if anyone finds a discarded bottle containing liquid in the immediate area, we’d ask them not to pick it up, but please alert one of the police officers at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 5218196394 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement

See More: Acid Attack, Bristol

Related

Five men charged over acid attack on three-year-old boy
News 1 month ago

Five men charged over acid attack on three-year-old boy

By: Ryan Price

Three men arrested following suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy
News 1 month ago

Three men arrested following suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy

By: Ryan Price

Ash return with bizarre priest-themed music video for 'Confessions In The Pool'
News 7 hours ago

Ash return with bizarre priest-themed music video for 'Confessions In The Pool'

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Law change means visitors can now enjoy a tipple on Irish brewery and distillery tours
News 5 hours ago

Law change means visitors can now enjoy a tipple on Irish brewery and distillery tours

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man becomes viral hit after trying to rob shop with pair of nose hair scissors
News 8 hours ago

Man becomes viral hit after trying to rob shop with pair of nose hair scissors

By: Jack Beresford

Dublin school investigating claims students paid for prostitutes during charity trip
News 10 hours ago

Dublin school investigating claims students paid for prostitutes during charity trip

By: Ryan Price

John Gilligan remanded back into custody over alleged money laundering after judge removes himself from case
News 11 hours ago

John Gilligan remanded back into custody over alleged money laundering after judge removes himself from case

By: Ryan Price

School director fired for hiring 'pole dancers' to welcome children back from summer
News 11 hours ago

School director fired for hiring 'pole dancers' to welcome children back from summer

By: Jack Beresford