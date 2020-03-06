Irish woman jailed for role in scam that saw fraudster couple claim nearly £50k by pretending they lived with Grenfell Tower victim
News

Irish woman jailed for role in scam that saw fraudster couple claim nearly £50k by pretending they lived with Grenfell Tower victim

AN IRISHWOMAN and her partner have been handed jail sentences for fraudulently claiming almost £50,000 worth of financial assistance after pretending to be residents of Grenfell Tower.

Carmel Daly, 50, and Robert Kenneally, 52, were both found guilty of fraud by false representation following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

Daly was sentenced to four years and three months in prison while Kenneally was given four years and nine months.

During the trial, the jury heard how Daly and Kenneally claimed to have been living in Grenfell Tower, six months prior to the fire.

The pair told the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) council and the Red Cross they had been sharing a flat with Dennis Murphy, who was among those to die in the fire.

Advertisement

As a result of their claim, Daly and Kenneally were provided with a hotel room, free clothing and financial assistance.

They were later provided with a flat, which they were able to live in rent-free, with no requirement to pay council tax or other bills.

However, their scam was eventually uncovered by the RBKC fraud team, who analysed CCTV footage from Grenfell Tower in which neither Daly nor Kenneally could be seen.

The jury heard evidence from Mr Murphy’s neighbour, about how he was sure he lived alone.

Mr Murphy’s son, sister and mother also said they had never heard him mention Daly and Kenneally living with him.

Further analysis of Mr Murphy’s telephone records also revealed he had not had a single contact with any of the numbers attributed to Daly and Kenneally.

Daly and Kenneally were subsequently charged with fraud on 25 April 2019.

Advertisement

Detective Constable Ismail Mattar, of the Grenfell Tower investigation, said: “The aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire brought out the best in humanity, with members of the public and local services working round the clock to help survivors who had been left homeless.

“Unfortunately, a number of people like Daly and Kenneally cynically sought to abuse this kindness and personally profit from the tragedy, which killed 72 people.

“I am glad they have now been brought to justice. Fraud is not a victimless crime. The money obtained by Daly and Kenneally was council taxpayers’ money that was intended to be used to help support local residents.”

See More: Grenfell

Related

Eamonn Holmes slams Theresa May's teary resignation speech as Irishman brands her ‘worst Prime Minister ever’
News 9 months ago

Eamonn Holmes slams Theresa May's teary resignation speech as Irishman brands her ‘worst Prime Minister ever’

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish woman and her partner charged with falsely claiming over £47,000 meant for Grenfell Tower survivors
News 9 months ago

Irish woman and her partner charged with falsely claiming over £47,000 meant for Grenfell Tower survivors

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man charged over 'sickening' video of Grenfell Tower effigy being burned on bonfire
News 10 months ago

Man charged over 'sickening' video of Grenfell Tower effigy being burned on bonfire

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Birthday wishes and a full Irish breakfast kick off St Patrick's festivities in Birmingham
News 18 hours ago

Birthday wishes and a full Irish breakfast kick off St Patrick's festivities in Birmingham

By: Fiona Audley

Maureen O’Hara to star in new set of Irish stamps celebrating International Women’s Day
News 1 day ago

Maureen O’Hara to star in new set of Irish stamps celebrating International Women’s Day

By: Jack Beresford

Cyclist dies after colliding with jeep in Co Cork
News 1 day ago

Cyclist dies after colliding with jeep in Co Cork

By: Harry Brent

Over 1,000 incidents of child sexual abuse reported in Ireland in just THREE MONTHS last year
News 1 day ago

Over 1,000 incidents of child sexual abuse reported in Ireland in just THREE MONTHS last year

By: Harry Brent

60 Cork hospital staff told to self-isolate after coronavirus detected
News 1 day ago

60 Cork hospital staff told to self-isolate after coronavirus detected

By: Rachael O'Connor