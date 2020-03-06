AN IRISHWOMAN and her partner have been handed jail sentences for fraudulently claiming almost £50,000 worth of financial assistance after pretending to be residents of Grenfell Tower.

Carmel Daly, 50, and Robert Kenneally, 52, were both found guilty of fraud by false representation following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

Daly was sentenced to four years and three months in prison while Kenneally was given four years and nine months.

During the trial, the jury heard how Daly and Kenneally claimed to have been living in Grenfell Tower, six months prior to the fire.

The pair told the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) council and the Red Cross they had been sharing a flat with Dennis Murphy, who was among those to die in the fire.

Advertisement

As a result of their claim, Daly and Kenneally were provided with a hotel room, free clothing and financial assistance.

They were later provided with a flat, which they were able to live in rent-free, with no requirement to pay council tax or other bills.

However, their scam was eventually uncovered by the RBKC fraud team, who analysed CCTV footage from Grenfell Tower in which neither Daly nor Kenneally could be seen.

The jury heard evidence from Mr Murphy’s neighbour, about how he was sure he lived alone.

Mr Murphy’s son, sister and mother also said they had never heard him mention Daly and Kenneally living with him.

Further analysis of Mr Murphy’s telephone records also revealed he had not had a single contact with any of the numbers attributed to Daly and Kenneally.

Daly and Kenneally were subsequently charged with fraud on 25 April 2019.

Advertisement

Detective Constable Ismail Mattar, of the Grenfell Tower investigation, said: “The aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire brought out the best in humanity, with members of the public and local services working round the clock to help survivors who had been left homeless.

“Unfortunately, a number of people like Daly and Kenneally cynically sought to abuse this kindness and personally profit from the tragedy, which killed 72 people.

“I am glad they have now been brought to justice. Fraud is not a victimless crime. The money obtained by Daly and Kenneally was council taxpayers’ money that was intended to be used to help support local residents.”