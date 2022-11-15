Jameson mint chocolate chip cookies are the sweet treat you need in your life
CHOCOLATE CHIP cookies.

Three of the best words in the English language. Especially when combined to delicious effect.

Best enjoyed with either a cup of tea or glass of milk, cookies are the moreish sweet treat you just can’t say no to.

That’s certainly the case with the recipe for these mint Jameson chocolate chip cookies from mantitlement.com.

There’s something distinctly Irish about this recipe, from the presence of Irish whiskey to that green mint flavouring.

It’s also dead easy to make – here’s the recipe.

What you'll need:

  • 3 cups of flour
  • 1 teaspoon of baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons of cornstarch
  • 1/2 a teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup of brown sugar
  • 1/2 of cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons of Jameson Whiskey
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon of mint extract
  • 1 1/2 sticks butter
  • 3/4 cup of chocolate chips
  • 3/4 cup of white chocolate chips

How to make it:

  1. Whisk together the flour, baking soda, cornstarch and salt in a bowl.
  2. Add the butter to a small pan and melt on a low heat.
  3. Add in the whiskey, stir in and let cool.
  4. Add the two types of sugar to a large bowl then pour in the cooled butter and whiskey.
  5. Beat the mixture with a hand mixer for about a minute.
  6. Add in the eggs, one at a time, and mix well.
  7. Add in the vanilla and mint extracts.
  8. With the mixer on low, slowly add in the mixed dry ingredients about a cup at a time until just mixed together.
  9. With a spoon, fold in the chocolate chips.
  10. Refrigerate the dough for an hour.
  11. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  12. Spray to baking sheets with cooking spray and scoop out the cookies dough into golf ball sized balls.
  13. Bake for 10 minutes,  until the bottom edges brown then remove from the oven.
  14. Let cool on a cooling rack for 10-15 minutes.

