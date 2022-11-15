Jameson mint chocolate chip cookies are the sweet treat you need in your life

CHOCOLATE CHIP cookies.

Three of the best words in the English language. Especially when combined to delicious effect.

Best enjoyed with either a cup of tea or glass of milk, cookies are the moreish sweet treat you just can’t say no to.

That’s certainly the case with the recipe for these mint Jameson chocolate chip cookies from mantitlement.com.

There’s something distinctly Irish about this recipe, from the presence of Irish whiskey to that green mint flavouring.

It’s also dead easy to make – here’s the recipe.

What you'll need:

3 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

2 teaspoons of cornstarch

1/2 a teaspoon salt

1 cup of brown sugar

1/2 of cup sugar

3 tablespoons of Jameson Whiskey

2 eggs

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon of mint extract

1 1/2 sticks butter

3/4 cup of chocolate chips

3/4 cup of white chocolate chips

How to make it: