Man, 60s, dies after collision between truck and car in west of Ireland
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision involving a truck and a car in Co. Clare this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on the M18 near Junction 13 in Ennis at approximately 1.20pm.

The sole occupant of the car, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He is yet to be named.

The male driver of the truck was left uninjured.

The collision occurred on the M18's southbound lane between Junction 12 and Junction 13.

The road has been closed from J12 to J14 and the scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Traffic diversions have been put in place through Ennis town and are expected to remain in place until later this evening.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on (065) 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

