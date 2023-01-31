Man and woman arrested after cannabis grow-house and drugs worth €530k found
News

Man and woman arrested after cannabis grow-house and drugs worth €530k found

The suspected cannabis grow-house discovered in Roscommon

POLICE officers in Ireland have discovered a suspected cannabis grow-house at a home in Co. Roscommon.

Gardaí from the Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Gardaí from Castlerea, conducted a search of a premises under warrant as part of Operation Tara in Ballaghaderreen  at 1pm yesterday (January 30).

“During the course of this search, a suspected cannabis grow-house was discovered by Gardaí,” they confirm.

“Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €288,000 were seized along with approximately €240,000 of processed cannabis,” they added.

The suspected cannabis grow-house discovered in Roscommon

“All of the drugs seized is valued at approximately €528,000, pending analysis from Forensic Science Ireland.”

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were arrested at the scene.

They are both currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Arrests, Cannabis, Police, Roscommon

Related

Three youngsters arrested in connection to the Howth Junction incident
News 1 year ago

Three youngsters arrested in connection to the Howth Junction incident

By: Harry Brent

Gardai slap students at Limerick party with 50 fines, make five arrests, and seize more than €17,000 worth of cocaine
News 1 year ago

Gardai slap students at Limerick party with 50 fines, make five arrests, and seize more than €17,000 worth of cocaine

By: Michael Murphy

11 arrested at planned protest outside Dublin courts for 'persistent lack of compliance' with Covid rules
News 2 years ago

11 arrested at planned protest outside Dublin courts for 'persistent lack of compliance' with Covid rules

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Ireland no longer the top country for immigration to England and Wales
News 14 hours ago

Ireland no longer the top country for immigration to England and Wales

By: Mal Rogers

Irish family in legal battle with Qatari firm after devastating fire
News 14 hours ago

Irish family in legal battle with Qatari firm after devastating fire

By: Mal Rogers

'We're privileged to share a dressing room with him': Postecoglou praises key player as Celtic beat Dundee United 2-0
News 1 day ago

'We're privileged to share a dressing room with him': Postecoglou praises key player as Celtic beat Dundee United 2-0

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies following collision with bus in Belfast city centre
News 1 day ago

Man dies following collision with bus in Belfast city centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland legend Denis Irwin reunites with fellow 1992/93 Manchester United title winners
News 1 day ago

Ireland legend Denis Irwin reunites with fellow 1992/93 Manchester United title winners

By: Gerard Donaghy