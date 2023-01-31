Man and woman arrested after cannabis grow-house and drugs worth €530k found

POLICE officers in Ireland have discovered a suspected cannabis grow-house at a home in Co. Roscommon.

Gardaí from the Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Gardaí from Castlerea, conducted a search of a premises under warrant as part of Operation Tara in Ballaghaderreen at 1pm yesterday (January 30).

“During the course of this search, a suspected cannabis grow-house was discovered by Gardaí,” they confirm.

“Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €288,000 were seized along with approximately €240,000 of processed cannabis,” they added.

“All of the drugs seized is valued at approximately €528,000, pending analysis from Forensic Science Ireland.”

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were arrested at the scene.

They are both currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.