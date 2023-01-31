Man and woman arrested after two cannabis factories found

POLICE have arrested a man and a woman following the discovery of two cannabis factories at two properties in County Down.

PSNI officers were called to a disturbance in Ballyward on Sunday morning, January 29.

When they arrived at the scene their investigations led them to search a nearby property which revealed there was a working cannabis factory inside – complete with cannabis plants, cannabis and other Class B drugs.

Following that search, officers attended another property, in Strangford, where they uncovered a second cannabis factory.

Inspector Gary McCullough explained: “At around 9:25am, on January 29, police received a report of a disturbance in the Kilkinamurry Road area of Ballyward.

“Following further enquiries, officers attended a property in the area and a suspected cannabis factory was discovered.

“A quantity of cannabis plants, suspected cannabis and other suspected Class B controlled drugs were recovered from the property.”

He added: “Following the search operation, officers attended an address at the Links area of Strangford shortly after 11am on Sunday, January 29 and a further suspected cannabis factory was discovered.

“A quantity of suspected cannabis, cannabis plants, together with associated equipment, was also located inside the premises.”

Two people have since been arrested and bailed while officers conduct further enquiries.

“A man aged 36 years old and a woman aged 50 years old were arrested on suspicion of related offences,” Insp McCullough confirmed.

“Both persons were released on police bail, to allow for police to conduct further enquiries.”

He added: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”