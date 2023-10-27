Man arrested after fireworks, cigarettes and £30k worth of drugs seized

A MAN has been arrested after police found drugs, fireworks and suspected counterfeit cigarettes at a property in Co. Fermanagh.

PSNI officers from the District Support Team in Lisnaskea arrested a man and seized a number of items following a search in Ballinamallard yesterday, October 26, they confirmed today.

“During the search of a premises in the area officers seized an estimated £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworks,” they state.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drugs and possession of fireworks without a license.

He remains in police custody.

“These seizures highlight the work with our partners, such as HMRC, who have been contacted regarding the suspected cigarette seizure,” the PSNI stated.

“This may disrupt the funding for further criminality and drug supply trade in the Enniskillen and Fermanagh area.”