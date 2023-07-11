Man arrested after police in Northern Ireland find £80k of suspected cocaine
News

Man arrested after police in Northern Ireland find £80k of suspected cocaine

A MAN has been arrested after police officers uncovered suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £80,000.

Officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force arrested the 33-year-old man, as part of a wider police operation.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: "The man, aged 33, was arrested and remains in custody following a proactive policing operation.

"As part of this operation, a property in the Dundonald area was searched and a further quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs, an amount of cash and drug paraphernalia were seized and taken away for further examination,” he confirmed.

Det Insp Corrigan added: "We, as a Police Service, are committed to tackling criminality, including the scourge of drugs.

“We are all too familiar with the devastation and misery caused by such criminality and we continue to focus our efforts on removing illegal and dangerous drugs and targeting those involved in their sale and supply.

"I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

See More: Cocaine, Down, PSNI

Related

Cocaine worth €525k and €30k cash seized as property raided in Dublin
News 4 days ago

Cocaine worth €525k and €30k cash seized as property raided in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Cocaine worth €100k found at house in Irish seaside town
News 5 months ago

Cocaine worth €100k found at house in Irish seaside town

By: Irish Post

Over half of Irish students report using drugs, with cocaine being most popular
News 1 year ago

Over half of Irish students report using drugs, with cocaine being most popular

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Police investigate after 'majestic' white-tailed eagles found poisoned in Co. Antrim
News 1 day ago

Police investigate after 'majestic' white-tailed eagles found poisoned in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family of girl killed in Wimbledon crash say she was 'loved by everyone'
News 1 day ago

Family of girl killed in Wimbledon crash say she was 'loved by everyone'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Albania’s untamed beauty, ancient architecture — and an unlikely comic hero
Travel 3 days ago

Albania’s untamed beauty, ancient architecture — and an unlikely comic hero

By: Mal Rogers

Review highlights leadership failures at Hexham and Newcastle Diocese
News 4 days ago

Review highlights leadership failures at Hexham and Newcastle Diocese

By: Mal Rogers

Tubridy scandal reveals Ireland’s culture of self-indulgence
Comment 4 days ago

Tubridy scandal reveals Ireland’s culture of self-indulgence

By: Joe Horgan