Man attacked and robbed of charity collection bucket by passing car in Irish border town

A MAN collecting money for a local sports club was attacked and robbed by a passing car.

The incident took place in Bridgend, Co. Donegal.

The collection bucket was snatched from the man's hands at about midday yesterday.

When he tried to retrieve the bucket he was assaulted by a man in the car.

The blue Peugeot 307, with a southern Ireland registration, then left the scene and gardaí are now appealing for witnesses.

The man, who was in his 60s and was collecting money for Burt Camogie Club, had passed the collection bucket to the car when the incident took place.

Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern said the man was left shaken by robbery.

He asked any members of the public who saw anything to contact Buncrana Garda Station.