Man attacked and robbed of charity collection bucket by passing car in Irish border town
News

Man attacked and robbed of charity collection bucket by passing car in Irish border town

A MAN collecting money for a local sports club was attacked and robbed by a passing car.

The incident took place in Bridgend, Co. Donegal.

The collection bucket was snatched from the man's hands at about midday yesterday.

When he tried to retrieve the bucket he was assaulted by a man in the car.

The blue Peugeot 307, with a southern Ireland registration, then left the scene and gardaí are now appealing for witnesses.

Advertisement

The man, who was in his 60s and was collecting money for Burt Camogie Club, had passed the collection bucket to the car when the incident took place.

Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern said the man was left shaken by robbery.

He asked any members of the public who saw anything to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

See More: Donegal, GAA

Related

Appeal for witnesses after Irishman found dead in his home with 'car crash injuries'
News 4 days ago

Appeal for witnesses after Irishman found dead in his home with 'car crash injuries'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man arrested in connection with brutal unprovoked assault of Irish teenager
News 1 week ago

Man arrested in connection with brutal unprovoked assault of Irish teenager

By: Aidan Lonergan

Woman, 60s, killed by car while out walking in north-west Ireland
News 1 week ago

Woman, 60s, killed by car while out walking in north-west Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Donald Trump to visit Northern Ireland as 'Brexit troubleshooter' - report
News 5 hours ago

Donald Trump to visit Northern Ireland as 'Brexit troubleshooter' - report

By: Irish Post

NFL footballers Irish dancing dance-off in Dublin goes viral
Entertainment 6 hours ago

NFL footballers Irish dancing dance-off in Dublin goes viral

By: Irish Post

One Irish player has won themselves more than €5 million
Life & Style 21 hours ago

One Irish player has won themselves more than €5 million

By: Rebecca Keane

Biker hospitalised following collision
News 21 hours ago

Biker hospitalised following collision

By: Rebecca Keane

Petrol bomb used on county hall in Northern Ireland
News 22 hours ago

Petrol bomb used on county hall in Northern Ireland

By: Rebecca Keane