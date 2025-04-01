Man charged with attempted murder after pub stabbing

POLICE have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing attack at a pub in Armagh.

A man was assaulted at a pub in the Concessions Road area of Crossmaglen at around 9.30pm on March 30.

“The man, aged in his 40s, suffered deep lacerations to his hand and a number of more superficial wounds to his head and neck,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Dougherty confirmed.

“He attended hospital for treatment,” he added.

Shortly after the incident a 44-year-old man was arrested.

He has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court this morning.