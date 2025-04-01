Man charged with attempted murder after pub stabbing
POLICE have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing attack at a pub in Armagh.

A man was assaulted at a pub in the Concessions Road area of Crossmaglen at around 9.30pm on March 30.

“The man, aged in his 40s, suffered deep lacerations to his hand and a number of more superficial wounds to his head and neck,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Dougherty confirmed.

The man will appear at Newry Courthouse today

“He attended hospital for treatment,” he added.

Shortly after the incident a 44-year-old man was arrested.

He has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court this morning.

