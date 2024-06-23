Man dies and another hospitalised following diving event in Co. Donegal
News

Man dies and another hospitalised following diving event in Co. Donegal

Teelin Harbour in Co. Donegal (Image: Fáilte Ireland / Nomos Productions)

A MAN has died after taking part in a diving event in Co. Donegal on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after being recovered from the water in the Teelin Bay area.

A second man rescued from the water has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The men were reportedly taking part in a local diving event.

"Gardaí received a request for assistance form the Coastguard following an incident in Teelin Bay, Co. Donegal on Saturday afternoon, June 22, 2024," read a garda statement.

"The incident occurred at around 12.30pm. Two men were recovered from the water.

"One of these males, a man in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in the coming days.

"The second man, aged in his 60s, is receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway."

