Man in court following stabbing of priest in Waterford yesterday

A MAN is due to appear in court today for the assault of a young priest in Waterford yesterday.

The priest, aged in his 30s, was stabbed at a house in Ardkeen at around 9.30am on Sunday morning.

He was brought to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries following the assault.

The suspect will in court this morning after he was arrested and detained at Waterford Garda Station yesterday.

"He has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Monday, 31st October, 2022, at 11:15am,” a Garda spokesperson said.

In a statement, the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, said: “I wish to thank all for their concern and ask that people remember him (the priest) in their prayers at this time as well as the person who perpetrated this crime."

The circumstances of and motive for the attack are unclear but the alarm was raised and the priest was taken to Waterford University Hospital for treatment for what are believed to have been stab or slash injuries.