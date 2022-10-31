Man in court following stabbing of priest in Waterford yesterday
News

Man in court following stabbing of priest in Waterford yesterday

A MAN is due to appear in court today for the assault of a young priest in Waterford yesterday.

The priest, aged in his 30s, was stabbed at a house in Ardkeen at around 9.30am on Sunday morning.

He was brought to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries following the assault.

The suspect will in court this morning after he was arrested and detained at Waterford Garda Station yesterday.

"He has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Monday, 31st October, 2022, at 11:15am,” a Garda spokesperson said.

In a statement, the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, said: “I wish to thank all for their concern and ask that people remember him (the priest) in their prayers at this time as well as the person who perpetrated this crime."

The circumstances of and motive for the attack are unclear but the alarm was raised and the priest was taken to Waterford University Hospital for treatment for what are believed to have been stab or slash injuries.

See More: Waterford

Related

Ancient giant antlers from now extinct Irish Elk go on display
News 3 weeks ago

Ancient giant antlers from now extinct Irish Elk go on display

By: Fiona Audley

Prince Charles and Camilla begin three-day visit to Ireland
News 7 months ago

Prince Charles and Camilla begin three-day visit to Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Three men arrested at Waterford airport on foot of European arrest warrants
News 7 months ago

Three men arrested at Waterford airport on foot of European arrest warrants

By: Irish Post

Latest

Eddie Hearn has said that 'Ireland has to be next for Katie Taylor' after her win over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal last weekend
Sport 5 hours ago

Eddie Hearn has said that 'Ireland has to be next for Katie Taylor' after her win over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal last weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT | MU16 | Ireland 2-2 Wales (Ireland win 5-4 on penalties)
Sport 6 hours ago

REPORT | MU16 | Ireland 2-2 Wales (Ireland win 5-4 on penalties)

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Migrant processing centre in England attacked by man throwing petrol bombs
News 21 hours ago

Migrant processing centre in England attacked by man throwing petrol bombs

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taylor marks 100 appearances for Celtic with stunning goal in 3-0 win at Livingston
Sport 22 hours ago

Taylor marks 100 appearances for Celtic with stunning goal in 3-0 win at Livingston

By: Gerard Donaghy

Giant's Causeway named among world's most important geological sites
News 1 day ago

Giant's Causeway named among world's most important geological sites

By: Gerard Donaghy