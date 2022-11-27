Man in his 40s dies in collision in Co. Galway
News

Man in his 40s dies in collision in Co. Galway

A MAN in his 40s has died following a collision with a car in Co. Galway this morning.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer near Tuam.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

The road has been closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See More: Galway, Tuam

Related

Irishman becomes first person to row from New York to Galway
News 1 month ago

Irishman becomes first person to row from New York to Galway

By: Irish Post

Galway man dies following fall while walking at waterfall in Sligo
News 3 months ago

Galway man dies following fall while walking at waterfall in Sligo

By: Irish Post

Groundhog Day: Hollywood star Bill Murray watches on as Galway hurlers record fifth consecutive win over Cork
News 5 months ago

Groundhog Day: Hollywood star Bill Murray watches on as Galway hurlers record fifth consecutive win over Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Theme for Toy Show revealed as The Wizard of Oz
Entertainment 1 day ago

Theme for Toy Show revealed as The Wizard of Oz

By: Connell McHugh

Preview: BBC Beart Bunting documentary
Entertainment 1 day ago

Preview: BBC Beart Bunting documentary

By: Mal Rogers

10 minutes with... Joshua Burnside
Entertainment 2 days ago

10 minutes with... Joshua Burnside

By: Irish Post

Harland & Wolff land big contract
News 2 days ago

Harland & Wolff land big contract

By: Gerard Cassini

Technical agreements signed for Celtic Interconnector to be operational by 2026
News 2 days ago

Technical agreements signed for Celtic Interconnector to be operational by 2026

By: Connell McHugh