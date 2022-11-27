Man in his 40s dies in collision in Co. Galway

A MAN in his 40s has died following a collision with a car in Co. Galway this morning.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer near Tuam.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

The road has been closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.