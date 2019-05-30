Man dies after setting himself on fire near the White House
News

Man dies after setting himself on fire near the White House

A MAN who set himself on fire near the White House in Washington D.C. on Wednesday afternoon has passed away.

Incredible footage showed the man ‘calmly’ walking around in a park while ablaze before a policeman rushed in to extinguish the flames.

An officers rushes over to extinguish the flames

Witnesses were left stunned as they described seeing a man appear to burst into flames in front of their eyes.

Advertisement

Aline Berzins, 17, who was visiting the National Mall with her cousins, said: “We saw this man. He starts running, and then we saw him covered in flames.

“Everyone was in shock. I was in shock,” she said.

An officer is seen in the footage racing over to him armed with a fire extinguisher, and the man quickly disappears underneath a layer of foam as he falls to the ground.

Police cruisers are then quickly on the scene.

Krisjan Berzins, Aline’s father, who later posted a video of the incident, tweeted: “According to my daughter … she just saw a person that was on fire running across the White House lawn. Police and rescue have responded. They’re closing all surrounding streets right now.”

Advertisement

The incident occurred at around 12.20pm local time at the Ellipse, a tourist-filled park next to the Washington Monument.

A suspicious package was allegedly discovered, on fire, near to where the man had set himself ablaze.

The man, who has now been identified as Arnav Gupta, of Bethesda, Maryland.

Shocking footage shows the man - on fire - calmly walking around in the park
Advertisement

After the flames were put out he was rushed to hospital with burns to “85 percent of his body”.

He succumbed to his injuries later that evening and was pronounced dead by the US Park Police in a statement earlier today.

Gupta had been reported missing on Wednesday morning with him last seen by family members at around 9.30am local time.

**WARNING: DISTRESSING FOOTAGE**

Advertisement

See More: Fire, Man On Fire, Shocking Video, Suicide, Washington DC, White House

Related

Homeless men set on fire while sleeping under a bridge
News 6 days ago

Homeless men set on fire while sleeping under a bridge

By: Harry Brent

Gang of kids laugh as they set tent on fire with homeless man inside in Dublin
News 2 weeks ago

Gang of kids laugh as they set tent on fire with homeless man inside in Dublin

By: Harry Brent

‘It was like a wake’ – Irish cleric who witnessed Notre Dame fire describes unfolding drama
News 1 month ago

‘It was like a wake’ – Irish cleric who witnessed Notre Dame fire describes unfolding drama

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Feis Liverpool 2019 cancelled: Disappointment as UK's biggest celebration of Irish music axed
News 5 hours ago

Feis Liverpool 2019 cancelled: Disappointment as UK's biggest celebration of Irish music axed

By: Aidan Lonergan

The teabags lurking in your office kitchen may have more germs on them than the average toilet
News 21 hours ago

The teabags lurking in your office kitchen may have more germs on them than the average toilet

By: Jack Beresford

Dublin dad tries to hide lads’ night out from wife by staging pics of himself tucked up in bed
News 22 hours ago

Dublin dad tries to hide lads’ night out from wife by staging pics of himself tucked up in bed

By: Jack Beresford

Boy, 16, charged with murder of teenager Azzam Raguragui in Dublin park
News 22 hours ago

Boy, 16, charged with murder of teenager Azzam Raguragui in Dublin park

By: Aidan Lonergan

Gin festival coming to Galway this summer
News 23 hours ago

Gin festival coming to Galway this summer

By: Jack Beresford