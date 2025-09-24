Maria Steen slams 'oppressive' political status quo after missing out on presidential ballot

THERE are now only three people vying to become the next President of Ireland after Maria Steen fell short of getting the required 20 signatures to make the ballot paper.

Fianna Fáil's Jim Gavin, Heather Humphries of Fine Gael and Independent Catherine Connolly will now contest the election on October 24.

Having won the support of 18 members of the Oireachtas, Steen said she was 'humbled by the outpouring of support' for her campaign after narrowly missing out.

However, speaking after today's deadline to make the ballot, Steen expressed her disappointment with the political status quo and said the public should have been given the opportunity to vote for her.

"I entered this race in the hope of giving voters a real choice," she said.

"The response from the public in recent days confirms the hunger that there is for an alternative candidate — sadly, that hunger will now go unsatisfied.

"Rarely has the political consensus seemed more oppressive or detached from the wishes and desires of the public."

'Elite clique'

Steen received the backing of seven independent TDs, four Independent Ireland TDs, two Aontú TDs, an Aontú senator and four independent senators.

However, despite receiving independent senator Aubrey McCarthy's nomination earlier today to bring her total to 18, it was not enough to see her over the line.

The barrister and conservative campaigner, who previously opposed reform to allow same-sex marriage and abortion, thanked those who backed her in the name of democracy even if they did not agree with her political views.

"I want to acknowledge with sincere gratitude the many councillors who voted for me, some of whom courageously went against party diktat to do so," she said.

"I'm also grateful to the 18 parliamentarians, true democrats all, who gave me their signatures, some of whom because they wanted to support me and vote for me in the election and some of whom simply because they believed in democracy and that the verdict on my candidacy should be rendered not by an elite clique but by the people."

Steen added: "It has been a privilege to have won the confidence and support of so many people around the country over the past few weeks.

"And while it would have been the honour of a lifetime to serve as First Citizen of Ireland, being a citizen is honour enough for me."

With just three names on the ballot ahead of October's election, it is the fewest number of candidates standing for the presidency since 1990, when three people also contested the race.