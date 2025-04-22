Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following collision in Kilkenny
Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following collision in Kilkenny

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after a collision in Kilkenny left a motorcyclist in a serious condition in hospital.

The incident happened in Ballyhale at around 12.40pm on Easter Sunday.

“At approximately 12:40pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the R448 at Knockwilliam,” the police force confirmed today.

“The motorcyclist, a male aged in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition,” they added.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 12:00pm and 1:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

