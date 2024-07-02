Murder investigation launched after man killed in ‘violent assault’

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a house in Greater Manchester.

Fintan McDwyer, 64, was found dead at the property in Platt Lane, Fallowfield at around 8.50am yesterday morning (July 1).

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers have today confirmed that they have launched a murder investigation, as they believe that a “violent assault” took place in the property.

“As a result of this, the victim suffered serious and fatal injuries to his face and neck which was caused by a sharp instrument,” they explain.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Although the investigation is still in its very early stages, we are beginning to build a timeline of events leading up Fintan's death and will continue to work tirelessly to find out what has happened to him and my thoughts and the thoughts of the investigation team are with his family at this difficult time.

“A number of lines of enquiry are being looked into, but we ask that anyone with information comes forward to speak to us – regardless of how small you think it seems, to us, this may be the missing piece of information we need to progress this investigation.

“We know that someone, somewhere will know what has happened to him.”

Det Chf Brennand added: “We are specifically appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious on Platt Lane or in the surrounding areas from 7pm on Saturday 29 June up until the morning of Monday, July 1, 2024 to get in touch with us.

“If you have any information or footage that could assist our investigation into this incident, please contact us on 0161 856 5415 quoting log 695 of 1/7/24.”