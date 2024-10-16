Murder investigation launched following death of toddler in Co. Tyrone

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the death of a young girl in Co. Tyrone.

Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa, who was just 23 months old, died suddenly in Dungannon at the weekend.

Police investigating the toddler's death have now arrested two women, aged 21 and 24, and a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

"Police, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to the report of the sudden death of a child in the Windmill Court area of the town on Sunday morning, October 13," said Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly.

"Sadly, Tavia, who was just weeks away from her second birthday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Following the results of a post-mortem examination, I can now confirm that I am treating her death as a murder.

"My thoughts, and sincere sympathy, are with little Tavia's family members and loved ones whose worlds have been turned upside down."

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly continued: "Three people, two women and one man, were arrested in connection with the toddler's murder.

"A 21-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old man were each arrested on suspicion of murder, and remain in custody at this time."

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information that could assist the investigation into the girl's death to contact them on 101, quoting reference 436 of October 13.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org