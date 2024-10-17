Officers injured after ‘deliberate ramming’ of police car in early hours of the morning

TWO police officers were injured when their patrol car was deliberately rammed by a driver who failed to stop in Co. Tyrone.

The officers were on patrol at around 1am this morning when they spotted a silver Ford C Max being driven erratically on Millix Road in Ballygawley, Dungannon.

When they signalled to the driver to stop, he made a dangerous manoeuvre and sped off.

The car was located being driven in the Upper Cranlone Road area, where officers made their way there in a Skoda Kodiaq police vehicle.

When the driver spotted the police car, he reversed at speed before then driving the car forward on the wrong side of the road and ramming into the patrol vehicle.

Despite being injured in the incident, the officers were able to arrest of the driver, a 49-year-old man, for a number of driving offences including dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

“Our officers were out working hard in the early hours of the morning to keep their local community safe when this utterly reckless and deliberate act occurred,” Mid Ulster District Commander Superintendent Daniel McPhillips said this afternoon.

“The actions of the suspect must be condemned in the strongest possible terms, and stand in stark contrast to the dedicated actions of the two officers.”

He added: “Despite suffering injuries both officers continued on duty, arresting the suspect and taking him into custody.

“They are seeking medical attention for their injuries today but both hope to be back on shift as soon as possible.

“Their commitment to this community is second to none and exemplifies the dedication of the officers who serve the people of Mid Ulster.

“The police vehicle sustained frontal damage and will now be off the road for repairs, which obviously impacts on the local community.”

Supt Phillips has called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist us in this case, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 50 17/10/24,” he said.