One of two missing Irish teens found safe as well as Gardaí launch appeal for second girl

ONE of two Irish teenagers reported missing last week has been found safe and well.

Janelle Quinn, 15, went missing from her home in Athlone on August 15 but has now been located.

Gardaí have now issued a fresh appeal for Hannah Hughes, 16, who had also been reported missing the same day.

Officers believe both girls may have been in the Dublin area.

Hannah is described as being 1.57m (5'2") tall, with long red hair.

When last seen she was wearing a short length peach coloured hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink Nike Air Max trainers and a black jacket.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.