Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Donegal

A YOUNG man has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Donegal in the early hours of Sunday.

At around 1.30am, emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Ballynally, near Moville.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.

The scene has been preserved to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the area, while traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with camera footage of the area from around the time of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

