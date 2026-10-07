Penneys issues recall notice for Halloween decoration over asbestos risk

IRISH retailer Penneys has issued a recall notice for a Halloween decoration over concerns it may contain traces of asbestos.

The company says its HW Mini Gonk decorative doorstop was sold in stores in Ireland between July and August this year.

Tests have shown that the sand material inside some products may contain trace levels of asbestos, which may present a risk if inhaled.

Anyone who has bought the witch-like decoration (Kimball no. 3260901) is asked to stop using it immediately and return it to one of the company's stores for a full refund.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and concerns this may cause," read the recall notice.

"Spread the word about this recall, especially if you know that the recalled product was offered, borrowed or sold to someone else."

In the UK, where the company operates under the Primark name, a recall notice has also been issued for the same item and a similar product.

As well as the HW Mini Gonk, Primark also sold the HV Pumpkin Plush Gonk (Kimball no. 3933401).

The two items were similarly sold during July and August in Primark stores, with tests likewise showing the sand inside may contain trace levels of asbestos.

Customers are again asked to stop using either product immediately and return it to a store for a refund.

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