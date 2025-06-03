Police name man killed in Derry collision
POLICE have named a man who died in a single vehicle collision in Derry.

Tony Wright died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Magherafelt on Sunday, June 1.

The 54-year-old was driving a silver Peugeot van on the Grange Road when the incident happened at around 12.10pm.

“Police received a report at around 12.10pm of a serious road traffic collision involving a silver Peugeot partner van on the Grange Road,” Inspector Cherith Adair ,from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services,” she added.

“The driver sustained serious injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment, however sadly died a short time later.”

The police force has called on anyone who witnessed the incident to make contact with them.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries,” they state.

“You can call 101 and quote reference 666 of 01/06/25, or make a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

