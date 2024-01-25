President pays tribute following death of ‘remarkable’ Irish psychiatrist Professor Ivor Browne

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has led the tributes following the death of Irish psychiatrist Professor Ivor Browne at the age of 94.

The Dubliner died “peacefully in his sleep” at his home in Ranelagh yesterday morning (January 24) “surrounded by his family and friends” his family confirmed in a statement.

“As one of Ireland’s leading psychiatrists, as well as being a talented musician, Ivor made a huge impact on the lives of countless people,” they added.

“He will be lovingly remembered by the thousands he came into contact with, both professionally and personally, and especially by his large, blended family, which includes seven children, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, as well as numerous in-laws, nephews and nieces.”

Deemed by many as a visionary and radical psychiatrist, Professor Brown became the Medical Superintendent of Grangegorman Mental Hospital (St. Brendan's) in Dublin in 1966.

He went on to be the chief psychiatrist with the then Eastern Health Board from the mid-1960s to the mid-1990s.

He was also a Professor of Psychiatry at University College Dublin and led the teaching of the progressive treatment of mental illness in Ireland.

Paying tribute to his “dear friend”, who he described as a “remarkable multi-talented polymath”, President Higgins said he “left a profound mark on the understanding and attitudes to mental illness in Ireland”.

“Indeed, he is among those outstanding pioneers whose view was one that stressed the value of a holistic approach to life in all its aspects, with culture and human relations at its centre, who has so transformed our understanding of, and our approach to, mental illness in Ireland,” he added.

Mr Higgins went on to celebrate Professor Browne’s work, which is widely deemed to have changed Ireland’s approach to mental health.

“In fearlessly challenging what was a dehumanizing system, Ivor Browne liberated countless individuals in institutional care and introduced a number of pioneering ground-breaking therapies to Ireland,” President Higgins said.

“His work confronted, and helped to change and reshape, the then prevalent thinking towards mental illness in Ireland.

“His respect for the dignity of those under his care was renowned and is often recalled by his former patients,” he added.

“His legacy will endure through the many lives he touched and the transformative impact he had on approaches to the mental wellbeing of Ireland.”

Filmmaker Alan Gilsenan has also paid tribute to Professor Browne, who was the subject of one of his films.

“I’m sorry to share the sad news of the death of Prof. Ivor Browne, a remarkable figure and true pioneer in the area of mental heath,” he said.

“A man with a huge heart. It has been an honour and joy to have known him and his hugs will echo forever,” he added.

I’m sorry to share the sad news of the death of Prof. Ivor Browne. A remarkable figure and true pioneer in the area of mental heath. A man with a huge heart.. It has been an honour and joy to have known him. ..and his hugs will echo forever. 💜 ⁦#ivorbrowne pic.twitter.com/tepcXgj2qI — Alan Gilsenan (@AlanGilsenan1) January 24, 2024

When Gilsenan’s documentary Meetings with Ivor was released in 2017 more than 5,000 people saw it in its first weeks.

It had a premiere screening at Dublin’s IFI Cinema which was attended by President Higgins.

It was so popular that two extra screenings of the film had to be added to the cinema’s schedule the following day.

Predeceased by his wife June, and his first wife Orla, Professor Browne leaves behind his children Ronan, Garvan, Daragh and Tierna and stepchildren Diane Reid and Mike and Adam Levine.

A celebration of his life service, followed by a cremation, will take place at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 2.30pm on Monday, January 29.