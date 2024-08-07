'We are taking action': Police make six arrests following hate-related crimes and incidents in Belfast last night

THE PSNI has revealed six people have been arrested after officers dealt with a number of hate-related crimes and hate incidents across Belfast on Tuesday.

Three men and three teenagers remain in custody following the arrests, while a 14-year-old was cautioned.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said that for a third night in a row, officers had to contend with incidents such as assaults, criminal damage and arson right across the city.

She has now urged anyone with information to contact police and not let the perpetrators 'hide in your community'.

'Terrifying incident'

T/ACC Jones said that a 14-year-old boy was cautioned for offences such as common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage following a disturbance at a shop on the Falls Road in west Belfast yesterday evening.

She added that police are due to review the evidence gathered before following the matter up in the coming days.

"We received a report at around 6.10pm that a shop on the Falls Road had eggs thrown at it and that staff inside were being racially abused by a group of young people," she said.

"A 15-year-old boy was assaulted and while he received minor facial injuries, I have no doubt this was a terrifying incident for the young victim.

"When police attended, a large group from the local community were outside to diffuse the situation."

Later, following a report of a group of young people wearing masks in the Shankill area, officers arrested three boys — two aged 16 and one aged 14 — on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

Meanwhile, officers dealt with a report of a hijacking in the Fingal Street area of west Belfast at around 8.45pm.

Subsequently, it was reported that a car was deliberately driven at a business in the nearby Woodvale Road, causing damage to the shutters before the suspects made off.

Officers then responded to a number of reports of criminal damage to homes and cars in the road, as well as in nearby Enfield Street and and Rathlin Street.

Three men, aged 26, 28 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of offences including criminal damage in connection with the Rathlin Street report.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

There were also reports of bins being set alight in the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast, which caused traffic disruption as the fire service dealt with the fire.

'We are taking action'

T/ACC Jones described the recent disorder as 'a disgrace' and said investigations were ongoing to bring perpetrators and those organising the violence to justice.

"The scenes we have been seeing across Belfast over the last few days have been a disgrace and have no place in Northern Ireland," she said.

"We continue to engage with the groups affected by this criminality and hope these arrests show the community that we are taking action.

"Our Public Order Enquiry Team will continue to review footage to attempt to identify those involved, as well as those organising and orchestrating this disorder.

"As with any investigative process, the Police Service will follow the evidence and present it to the Public Prosecution Service.

"I am appealing to the public directly, do not let these criminals hide in your community.

"Anyone with any information which can help identify any of these individuals should contact Police."

Information, including photos and videos, can be provided to police via a Major Incident Public Portal by clicking here.