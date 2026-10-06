Remains of 10 more infants found during excavation at former mother and baby home site

REMAINS of 10 more infants have been discovered during the ongoing excavation of the site of a former mother and baby home in Tuam.

The location in Co. Galway was operated as a home by the Catholic order, the Bon Secours Sisters, from 1925 until 1961.

Research published in 2014, which was led by local historian Catherine Corless, indicated that 796 babies and young children were buried in a sewage system during its years of operations.

Archaeologists have been working at the site since July 2025.

An update from the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention (ODAIT), which is overseeing the excavation, issued on October 2, said all 10 sets of remains were “found in coffins in a section of land which was excavated by hand”.

It brings the total number of remains of infants now unearthed at the site to 109.

“The remains of a further 10 infants were recovered, evidence of coffins were present in all cases,” an ODAIT spokesperson said in the report, which covers work undertaken at the site between July and September this year.

“This brings the total recovered from this location to 32 infants and the total institutional human remains recovered on site to 109 individuals,” they added.

“Recovery of all accessible Mother and Baby Institution remains has been completed in Tent 2, excavation was then paused to allow the dismantling of the current tent and the erection of Tent 3,” they explained.

While the ten new sets of remains were found in coffins there were no markers to indicate any burials took place, the report confirms.

“Forensic analysis is now underway in the recently opened Forensic Facility and Mortuary, located close to the excavation site, in Tuam,” the spokesperson added. “Forensic anthropologists are undertaking the analysis, ensuring all human remains recovered are examined with care and treated with dignity throughout the forensic process,” they state.

It is believed the remains of up to 796 children could be buried on the site after Ms Corless discovered death certificates for children born at the home for whom there was no burial information.

“The Identification Programme team continue to engage with families to assist them in their application process,” the spokesperson confirmed.

“As part of the next steps to amend the Institutional Burials Legislation to include first cousins as eligible family members, officials in the Department of Children, Equality and Disability worked with the Office of the Attorney General to prepare the necessary amendments,” they added.

“The Bill has now been brought to Government and is expected to be published in the coming days, following which it will proceed through the Houses of the Oireachtas as part of the legislative process.”

ODAIT has urged anyone who believes they may have a family member buried at the site of the former Tuam Mother and Baby Institution to contact them.

“Our team can answer any questions and help guide you through the process,” they said.

“You can call +353 (0)1 539 1777, email [email protected] or visit our website www.odait.ie for more information.”

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