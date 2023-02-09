Renewed appeal for information on 10-year anniversary of Irishman’s murder
News

Renewed appeal for information on 10-year anniversary of Irishman’s murder

Andrew Allen was murdered at his home in 2012 (Pic: Garda Press Office)

POLICE have renewed their appeal for information on the tenth anniversary of the murder of Andrew Allen.

The 24-year-old was murdered by a group of individuals in his home at Links View Park, Buncrana, County Donegal on February 9, 2012.

He was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Today investigating Gardaí confirmed that they believe a number of people were involved in the murder, the destruction of evidence and subsequently sheltering the killers involved.

“A number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation to date,” they explain, “but Gardaí believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry City who have information that may assist in bringing those responsible to justice.”

The police service is now appealing to anyone with information, “however insignificant it may seem”, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station on 074-93 20540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

