Revenue seizes €1,780,000 in cash at Dublin Airport from passenger arriving from London
News

Revenue seizes €1,780,000 in cash at Dublin Airport from passenger arriving from London

The cash totalled around €1,780,000 (Image: Revenue)

AROUND €1,780,000 in cash has been seized by officers from Ireland's Revenue service from an inbound passenger at Dublin Airport.

The discovery was made on Wednesday as a result of routine profiling when officers stopped and searched a passenger who had disembarked a flight from London Gatwick.

The cash was comprised of Euro, Sterling and US dollars in varying denominations.

A Taiwanese national in his 50s was arrested and taken by An Garda Síochána for questioning.

The cash comprised Euro, Sterling and US dollars in varying denominations (Image: Revenue)

At Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday, Judge Bryan Smyth granted Revenue officers a three-month cash detention order in relation to the seizure.

It is suspected that the money is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and has been detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Earlier this week, Revenue officers seized drugs worth over €223,000 in Athlone that had been sent in parcels from Italy, France, the Netherlands and Britain.

See More: Dublin Airport, Revenue

Related

Ryanair demands action after drones cause 'unacceptable' disruption at Dublin Airport
News 1 month ago

Ryanair demands action after drones cause 'unacceptable' disruption at Dublin Airport

By: Gerard Donaghy

Politicians condemn footage of pro-IRA chanting at Dublin Airport
News 4 months ago

Politicians condemn footage of pro-IRA chanting at Dublin Airport

By: Connell McHugh

New runway opens at Dublin Airport with first take-off set for today
News 6 months ago

New runway opens at Dublin Airport with first take-off set for today

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Sinn Féin and DUP to outline next steps after Protocol deal while in Washington for St Patrick's events
News 3 hours ago

Sinn Féin and DUP to outline next steps after Protocol deal while in Washington for St Patrick's events

By: Gerard Donaghy

Neither funny ha ha nor funny peculiar
News 23 hours ago

Neither funny ha ha nor funny peculiar

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Patrick — the patron saint in perspective
News 23 hours ago

Patrick — the patron saint in perspective

By: Mary Kenny

The different faces of immigration — and discrimination
Comment 1 day ago

The different faces of immigration — and discrimination

By: Joe Horgan

Drugs parcels worth €220k seized in Ireland came from Italy, France, Netherlands and UK
News 2 days ago

Drugs parcels worth €220k seized in Ireland came from Italy, France, Netherlands and UK

By: Fiona Audley