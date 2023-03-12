Revenue seizes €1,780,000 in cash at Dublin Airport from passenger arriving from London

AROUND €1,780,000 in cash has been seized by officers from Ireland's Revenue service from an inbound passenger at Dublin Airport.

The discovery was made on Wednesday as a result of routine profiling when officers stopped and searched a passenger who had disembarked a flight from London Gatwick.

The cash was comprised of Euro, Sterling and US dollars in varying denominations.

A Taiwanese national in his 50s was arrested and taken by An Garda Síochána for questioning.

At Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday, Judge Bryan Smyth granted Revenue officers a three-month cash detention order in relation to the seizure.

It is suspected that the money is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and has been detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Earlier this week, Revenue officers seized drugs worth over €223,000 in Athlone that had been sent in parcels from Italy, France, the Netherlands and Britain.