Rowers Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch scoop medal for Ireland at Paris Olympics
News

Rowers Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch scoop medal for Ireland at Paris Olympics

ROWERS Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch have secured another medal for Ireland at the Paris Olympics today.

The pair came third in the final of the men’s double sculls this morning – securing their place on the podium and another bronze medal for Ireland.

Their win marks the fourth medal won for the nation, after swimmer Mona McSharry claimed bronze in the women’s breaststroke final, fellow swimmer Daniel Wiffen claimed gold in the men’s freestyle final, and boxer Kellie Harrington secured at least a bronze as her competition campaign continues.

Philip Doyle, left, and Daire Lynch of Team Ireland celebrate after winning bronze in the men's double sculls

Ireland has won three Olympic rowing medals in previous competitions – including a gold and a bronze in Tokyo and a silver in Rio.

Doyle and Lynch claimed their place in Irish sporting history in a final which saw the favoured Dutch crew beaten into second place by a brilliant performance from the Romanian double who took the race to the field to claim gold.

The Irish pair outsprinted the Americans to claim their coveted bronze medal.

Speaking after the medal ceremony, Tipperary man Lynch, who is competing at his first Olympics, said: “It’s tough, it’s an Olympic final, anything can happen.

Ireland came third in the final at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris

“We know the Romanians were dangerous, like they scraped through the semi-final, realistically they shouldn’t have got through that semi-final and we knew they’d be dangerous because they’re very very good, they won the Europeans by eight seconds I think so they were going to be a big threat coming into this,” he added.

“We were posting fastest times, heat and semi and obviously then you’re a bit disappointed when you get bronze but I genuinely don’t think there’s anything else we could have done there so we have to be happy with it.

“It’ll sink in fairly soon once we get time to relax a bit.”

Doyle and Lynch received their bronze medals in Paris today

Doyle, a qualified Doctor from Banbridge, who has taken time off from his hospital job in Cork to attend the Olympics, added: “I went to bed last night thinking we might win the thing to be honest, but to be honest to come away with an Olympic medal you can never be disappointed.

“I made a little mistake there at the end; bit of a neck injury seized up on me in the last 100 metres but it’s because we pushed the body to the limit; it shows that you’re at the limit and luckily we had enough work done that we could recover and then come across the line.”

He added: “Phenomenal day, phenomenal course, a great experience!”

The 31-year-old took up rowing in 2014 while studying medicine in Queens University and combined it with work as a doctor during the global pandemic.

Clonmel native Lynch, who is 26, is a recent Economics graduate from Yale University.

See More: Daire Lynch, Paris Olympics, Philip Doyle

Related

‘Noone is being suspended’ PSNI chief confirms after police officers filmed celebrating Armagh win
News 1 hour ago

‘Noone is being suspended’ PSNI chief confirms after police officers filmed celebrating Armagh win

By: Fiona Audley

‘A mentor and inspiration’: Tributes following death of popular athletics coach
News 2 hours ago

‘A mentor and inspiration’: Tributes following death of popular athletics coach

By: Fiona Audley

Historic Irish pub which was hub for community in Wales rebuilt and reopened
News 3 hours ago

Historic Irish pub which was hub for community in Wales rebuilt and reopened

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Former Dublin Airport police officer extradited to Northern Ireland to serve sentence for money laundering
News 1 day ago

Former Dublin Airport police officer extradited to Northern Ireland to serve sentence for money laundering

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigate after woman sexually assaulted in Co. Armagh
News 1 day ago

Police investigate after woman sexually assaulted in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Prisoner who strangled cellmate to death is convicted of manslaughter by dismissed responsibility
News 1 day ago

Prisoner who strangled cellmate to death is convicted of manslaughter by dismissed responsibility

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman charged with murder following death of Gillian Connelly in Lincolnshire
News 1 day ago

Woman charged with murder following death of Gillian Connelly in Lincolnshire

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for 14 years after killing pedestrian in road rage attack
News 1 day ago

Man jailed for 14 years after killing pedestrian in road rage attack

By: Gerard Donaghy