Second man charged with murder of 18-year-old father-to-be Michael Toohey

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of 18-year-old Michael Toohey in Liverpool city centre have charged a second man with his murder.

Mr Toohey, of Oil Street, Liverpool, sadly passed away following an assault at an internet café on London Road at around 5.50pm on Saturday, April 16.

A post mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.

Michael Williams, 24, of Carlake Grove, was arrested and subsequently charged on Wednesday with Mr Toohey's murder.

He was remanded into custody and appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, was arrested and charged with murder on May 17.

Following an appearance at Liverpool Magistrates Court, he was further remanded to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on November 14.

A total of 10 people — including the two charged — have now been arrested on suspicion of Mr Toohey's murder.

The other eight are males ranging in age from 14 to 33 and all have been conditionally bailed.

A 34-year-old woman from Fazakerley remains on bail following her arrest on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a tribute following his death, Mr Toohey's family described the father-to-be as 'kind, caring, courageous'.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 22000261976.