St Patrick’s Parade will return to Birmingham’s Digbeth for 2024

ORGANISERS of the St Patrick’s Parade in Birmingham have confirmed it will return to its traditional home for 2024.

The event, which has long been one of the largest parades in Britain marking Ireland’s national day, usually takes place in Digbeth, the city’s Irish quarter.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the Covid pandemic and cancelled again in 2022 due to extensive roadworks taking place along its usual route.

For 2023 the Birmingham Irish Association (BIA) became custodians of the parade.

With roadworks still taking place in Digbeth, this year the organisation held a smaller community event, which included a walking parade, in Birmingham’s Cannon Hill Park.

But this week this BIA has confirmed the St Patrick’s Parade 2024 will return to Digbeth and will take place on St Patrick’s Day itself, Sunday, March 17.

Maurice Malone, coordinator of the Parade and CEO of Birmingham Irish Association, said: “The Birmingham St. Patricks Parade is a huge calendar event which holds a special place in the hearts of many. The Birmingham Irish Association look forward to relaunching the Parade and are thrilled that it will fall on St Patrick’s Day itself.”

He added: “We will be releasing more information as we move closer to the event which will be shared via social media and our website, and hope to see you all next year.”